The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 694 scholarships to 481 incoming freshmen for the 2020-21 academic year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.
Three Lodi High School graduates received scholarships. Collin Cooper received the Blugold Incentive Scholarship, and the Melissa & Emily Schmeisser Blugold Promise Scholarship. Hannah Heider was awarded the Freshmen Honors Scholarships. Elizabeth TenBarge received the Blugold Fellowship Scholarship and the Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Kyle Lucey, a Poynette High School graduate, received the Chancellor’s Scholarship.
