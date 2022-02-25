They haven’t gone anywhere, but the members of the Lodi High School FFA are ready to make themselves known.
“It has been exciting this year because we actually have a calendar,” said Lodi High School Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor Connor Anderson, explaining that their year started around September, with things building up to selection of new officers and their May banquet. “But then that next officer group gets all summer to do a lot of things. We missed that last year with a lot of things postponed, but we’re back to it.”
Anderson has been teaching at the Lodi High School for four years, the first, he describes as a relatively normal year, but then COVID-19 came in.
Lodi’s FFA chapter really got going with events in December and it has been consistently busy, through January and February, and with more coming up to their banquet in May.
They have been busy, according to Anderson, but getting an exact count of their members can be complicated with a couple schools of thought.
“We’re an affiliated chapter, so every student that takes an ag class is automatically an FFA member,” said Anderson. “We can just say, ‘There are these opportunities, do you want to take advantage of it?’”
On their official roster, they have about 200 members. In the high school there are between 20 and 30 “active members” and about the same number in the middle school.
“And it’s just going to get better because those middle school kids are not just active, they are active–they are ready to go–they’re inspired, they’re engaged,” said Anderson, giving much of the credit to High School FFA’s senior officer. “She’s over there running an activity with them where they’re running through an obstacle course, working on teamwork and talking about a leadership conference in March. So I’m really, really excited about the young members.”
The obstacle course would involve one blindfolded student being guided through a path over arrows on the floor by a team of other students who can see what is going on. It is one example of one of FFA’s highest priorities for students, building leadership skills.
At the high school level some of the members go on to take part in state leadership conferences, where they find out how things are being done in chapters across the state and across the country.
“They learn all those soft skills that people talk about–communication, teamwork is huge, delegation–and they just do that in so many different ways,” said Anderson. “And it’s really fun to go see who is at the conference, because they come back and they have ideas: ‘I talked to this person from Manitowoc and they did this, can we do it?’”
As much as agriculture has changed in Wisconsin over the years, FFA leaders have been mindful of how things are changing. In schools everywhere, the number of kids growing up on farms is getting to be less and less. Correspondingly, in the 80s FFA made a point of shifting focus from farms to agriculture in a broader sense. That shift has been a saving grace for the organization, according to Anderson.
“It’s probably about 40% of the active members that are ones that are ‘farm kids,’” said Anderson. “And the farm kids aren’t even what you would think of as traditional farm kids anymore. They might not live on the farm, but their uncle or somebody owns it, so they’ve spent a lot of time growing up working on it. Whereas the traditional ones were coming from an eight-kid family working the farm–there aren’t a lot of those anymore.”
For example, the chapter’s current senior officer is not a “farm kid” per se, but has plans for owning a dog boarding business some day.
Entrepreneurship is certainly another prominent feature of the modern FFA. A significant asset in that respect for Lodi members, is the “new” high school greenhouse that had its belated grand opening in December.
Production has taken off in the past few months, in large part, Anderson explains, because it is not longer just him, but students and student managers have been taking charge.
Many of the plants are in production for their spring plant sale. Some have been part of a long-term plan and some have been a matter of happenstance, like a recent delivery of a truckload of cacti.
“The big truckloads have come from school board members,” said Anderson. “And we’ve also had grandparents of kids in the classes that are like, ‘Hey, I have some aloe plants that I’d like to get rid of, will you take it?’ Sure. So they dropped off four or five plants of aloe and the kids propagate it and now we have probably 40 plants of aloe. That’s what we do.”
Some activities have similarly come about through a process of mutual benefits, such as an field trip to a local vineyard in which students will get first-hand experience in one of the more rarely seen corners of agriculture, but also the owner will get some help pruning vines to get them prepared for the growing season.
Over the past week Lodi FFA has been celebrating all the aspects of their organization with events and theme days, although Tuesday’s truck lineup and judging had to be rescheduled after Tuesday’s ice storm.
The feeling of the past year has been different, as the effects of COVID have interrupted the flow of steadily watching students growing into new positions in the group.
“You could see there was a gap in maturity and knowledge,” said Anderson of students at the beginning of the year, “but this year it has been incredibly fast.”