For the ninth consecutive year, Cousins Subs and its Make It Better Foundation will offer $20,000 in scholarships to Wisconsin high school senior athletes as part of its Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest.
Now through Feb. 28, any high school senior who is graduating this spring, has participated in a WIAA-sanctioned sport and has excelled in academics and community service, can apply for the scholarship. Following the contest entry period, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation Board of Directors will award scholarships to four finalists — two $7,500 scholarships to a male and female athlete, and two $2,500 scholarships to a male and female athlete.
Finalists are awarded scholarships during a special lunch with Cousins Subs executives and the Make It Better Foundation Board of Directors. Each finalist, and their family, will also have the opportunity to attend the exclusive Wisconsin Sports Awards show VIP event, celebrating the best of Wisconsin athletics in high school, collegiate and professional arenas, walk the blue carpet and be recognized in front of Wisconsin's finest athletes.
If the event is not held in 2021, winners and their families will be invited to a special private dinner hosted by Cousins Subs.
“Since 1972, Cousins has stayed true to its beginnings and continues to invest in its local communities,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “The Wisconsin Sports Award Scholarship Contest taps into Cousins’ long-standing tradition of giving back by recognizing and awarding the hard work of high school senior-athletes throughout Wisconsin as they pursue their academic and athletic journeys.”
The Make It Better Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to funding causes that address health and wellness, hunger and youth education in the communities that Cousins Subs serves. Year-to-date, the foundation has awarded $140,000 in scholarships to 32 high school student-athletes throughout Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.