Two Lodi students were recently named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the spring 2020 semester. Morgan Kearney and Kendra Nicolay both received the honor from the liberal arts Catholic college.
In addition, Kearney and Nicolay joined four others to receive other semester honors. Michaela Avila of Lodi, Christoper Raemisch of Lodi, Brandyn Storhoff of Lodi and Jeremy Toutant of Rio all earned the honor for the spring 2020 semester.
Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
Edgewood College offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master's degrees in business, education, and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice.
Poynette native earns spot on SVSU's Deans' List
More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2020 semester Deans' List.
Kristina Gossett of Poynette was among those honored for academic excellence.
To be eligible for the Deans' List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
Saginaw Valley State University is a comprehensive university with more than 90 programs of study for its more than 8,000 students. Located on a suburban campus in Michigan's Great Lakes Bay Region, SVSU is committed to a supportive and empowering environment for students.
Saint Anselm College releases Dean's List
Holly Manchester of Lodi was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at the college in Manchester, New Hampshire. She is majoring in Business and will be graduating next year.
To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.
A total of 879 students representing 26 states and six countries were named to the Dean’s List.
University of Minnesota Duluth announces Dean's List for spring 2020 semester
Tanner Johnson of Pardeeville was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Duluth for the spring 2020 semester.
Johnson is a freshman in the Labovitz School of Business and Economics, in a pre-Accounting major.
Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Iowa State University announces spring 2020 Dean's List
More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List.
Included on the list is Paige Schneider of Rio, who is a junior majoring in Communication Studies.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50, on a 4.0 scale, while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded course work.
Pardeeville native participates in symposium for scholarship and creativity
Alexis Crotty of Pardeeville recently participated in the University of Findlay's annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.
Crotty was named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310-Sophomore.
Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to virtually share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.
The symposium can be viewed at www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/scholarship-symposium/.
