Alex J. Gatling

September 11, 1973 - September 29, 2022

POYNETTE, WI - Alex J. Gatling, age 49, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his home in Madison.

A Memorial Visitation will be from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Poynette.