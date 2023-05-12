Anita C. (Roeber) Ashworth
April 6, 2023

07/09/1952, WI - Anita C. Roeber Ashworth went to be with our Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, April 6th, 2023. She had just become a resident at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, where she spent just over 12 hours, before passing away peacefully with her husband at her side. She had spent the last 6 months battling a very aggressive form of endometrial cancer. She was born to Dick and Gloria Roeber in Neenah, Wisconsin on July 9,1952, but spent most of her life in the Madison area.

