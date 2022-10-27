LODI, WI - Arlene A. O'Donnell, age 96, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Divine Rehab and Nursing Lodi. She was born on August 19, 1926, in Swea City, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Lida (Work) Saxton.
Arlene graduated high school at age 16 from Blooming Prairie, Minn. and headed to Minneapolis, Minn. and studied to be a nurse at Hamline University - Asbury School of Nursing. She began her nursing career in 1945 as a traveling polio clinic nurse. During these travels she met Bud (Walter) O'Donnell and they married in 1949, settling in New Brighton, Minn. in 1955. She held many nursing positions and loved the variety, travel and formed close friendships with other nurses and team members. She retired in 1991 from the State of Wis., as a Licensing Nurse Consultant. She loved being a nurse - this was always a source of pride and fulfillment in her life.
Upon retiring, Arlene and Bud wintered in Florida and enjoyed many new friendships and activities. Arlene had a variety of interest including playing the organ and piano, dancing, crocheting, and playing cards. Above all, she will always be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and making those around her feel special and loved.
Arlene is survived by her children, Gerri M. Anderson, Leanne R. (Ray) Gilberg, Michelle (Wayne) Gardas, Gail (Don) Reed, Kandi (David) Ryan,and Mark (Pam) O'Donnell; stepdaughter, Shera Madsen; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; step great grandchildren; two sisters, Glennis (Marty) Franko and Beverly (Bill) Elving; and other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter in 2007; son-in-law, Doug Anderson (Gerri); step grandson, Jason McCoy and her parents.
Funeral Services will be held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Thursday October 27, 2022, with Rev. Peace Kim presiding. Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main ST., Lodi, from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and also at the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard, PO Box 321, Waukesha, WI 53187-0321.