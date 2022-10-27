Arlene A. O'Donnell
August 19, 1926 - October 22, 2022

LODI, WI - Arlene A. O'Donnell, age 96, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Divine Rehab and Nursing Lodi. She was born on August 19, 1926, in Swea City, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Lida (Work) Saxton.

