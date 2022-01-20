Robert S. Nelson

September 11, 1923 - January 14, 2022
LODI, WI - The spirit of Robert Nelson lives among the stars. Bob, age 98, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022, at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital.
Bob was born in Rockford, Illinois on September 11, 1923, the youngest child of Per and Lotten (Johansson) Nelson. He grew up during the Great Depression on the family farms, first in Marengo and later in Rockford.
Bob graduated from Rockford East High School in 1942 and entered the U. S. Army in May 1943. He started out as a motorcycle courier in a tank battalion; riding in and out among the tanks in flying dust so thick that he couldn't see them, and they couldn't see him. This led to his enrollment in flight school. A heart murmur washed him out of pilot training, and he became a flight engineer on a B-24 bomber which he piloted quite often anyway.
On July 5, 1945, he married Darlene Eberle in Walla Walla, Washington where he was stationed, and they spent 65 years together until Darlene's passing in 2010.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clifford and Thurston; and sisters, Ruth and Elsie. He is survived by son, Parnell Nelson and daughter-in-law, Barbara; daughter, Michelle Turner and son-in-law, Michael; five grandchildren, Morgan Schindler (Eric), Ramona Nelson (Rob), Nate Turner (Andrea), Zachary Turner (Rebekah), and Seth Turner (Nicolette). He is also survived by prides and joys of his life, nine great grandchildren: Sebastian and Natasha Schindler, Kayson and Eli Cameron, Lauren, Reilly, and Natalie Turner, and Juliette and Violette Turner.
Grandpa Bob worked at Illinois Bell Telephone Company for 31 years and enjoyed his retirement from there for 43 years. He was a skilled worker, outdoors person, camper, traveler, wonderful parent and friend, and an honorable man who lived his life in a manner that we can all aspire to imitate.
The family thanks Our House Assisted Living Center and Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital for the love and care they showed him.
Services will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, Wis., Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Visitation at 11 a.m., service at 12 p.m., and internment at Garden Bluff Cemetery following.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation be made to the Humane Animal Shelter of your choice.
"Hi, it's me...Bob. I love you. Keep your powder dry."
