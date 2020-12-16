Dolores A. "Dee" Zaby

December 5, 2020
Baraboo/Lodi, WI - Dolores "Dee" A. Zaby, age 78, passed away and God wrapped his arms around her on 12/5/2020 at Our House Assisted Living, Baraboo. She was born in Greensboro, Pennsylvania on December 1, 1942 the daughter of the late Steve and Elizabeth (Deak) Zaby. Dee had a strong faith in God, rarely missing Sunday Mass or any other church activity. Dolores moved to Orange County California in 1969 enjoying the next 40 years with her brother, Steve and his wife Agnes and her niece, Teresa, and nephews, Steven and Michael. She moved to Lodi in 2007, enjoying many years there, where she enjoyed walking around town, to church and to Lodi businesses. Dee enjoyed fishing in the local creek, and loved the Green Bay Packers. In 2018 she became a resident at Our House in Baraboo..
She is survived by her sisters; Esther (Fritz) Thistle of Lodi and Rosalie (Larry) Williams of Reston, VA; nephews, Craig (Teresa) Williams on Monument, Co., Steve Thistle of Lake Mills, and a niece, Sandy (Daithe) Thistle of Madison.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Steve and his wife Agnes of Westminster, Ca.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and Our House Assisted Living of Baraboo for the care, love and attention given to Dolores during her time there. hooversonfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.