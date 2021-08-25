November 3, 1982 - August 11, 2021
MADISON/LODI, WI - Andrea L. Ritland, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2021. She was born in Madison, WI to Lorene and Norman Ritland, and grew up in their Lodi, WI country home with her younger sister, Lisa. After graduating from Lodi High School, she attended St. Olaf College, where she pursued a double major in English Literature and East Asian Studies. She studied abroad twice, first a January term in Japan and China, then a semester in China, Thailand, and Vietnam. She treasured these formative experiences. She transferred to University of Wisconsin Madison to finish her studies and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature. She spent most of her adult life living in Madison, WI as well as five years in Boulder, CO, where she enjoyed living near her sister and other dear relatives. She was a lover of tennis, comedy, film, and cuisine. She is especially remembered for her amazing sense of humor and sharp wit, which she would weave into her skilled storytelling. In 2019 she was a finalist in a Moth Storytelling contest.
Throughout her adult years, she demonstrated her great ability to care for other people. From helping coordinate after school programs for kids to her work as a nanny, she excelled in designing creative and engaging activities for children. She also spent many years as a volunteer facilitator for various support groups for the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Andrea demonstrated her thoughtful compassion by holding safe spaces for people to share their thoughts and feelings, and she would offer informed advice as best she could. Many felt supported by Andrea over the years.
Andrea is truly missed and fondly remembered by her father, Norman Ritland and his wife Mary Ellen Andersen, St. Paul, MN; her sister, Lisa (Ritland) Pool and her husband Martin Pool, Durango, CO; her niece, Chloe Kay Pool; and many loving relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Lorene Ritland, who loved her deeply and unconditionally.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, WI, in the Evjue Commons Room. Dane County is requiring mask wearing for indoor events. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any donations in Andrea's memory be made to the Dane County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.namidanecounty.org), Olbrich Botanical Gardens (www.olbrich.org) where Andrea frequented her mother's memorial, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201