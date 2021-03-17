May 23, 1936 - March 9, 2021
LODI, WI - Donna L. Tarcha, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home. She was born on May 23, 1936, in Lodi, the daughter of Marston and Pearl (Anderson) Bartholomew.
Donna graduated from Lodi High School. She married Mike Tarcha on June 29, 1957. Donna worked as a lunch server for Lodi Public Schools. Donna loved doing word search puzzles and reading.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Margo Roder; her two sons, Ringo Tarcha and Michael Tarcha; grandson, Zachary (Ewelina) Tarcha, and great-grandson, Henry Tarcha. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mike Tarcha, and brother, Wallace Bartholmew.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, March 18, 2021. For guest safety, social distancing and mask are encouraged during gathering. Inurnment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
