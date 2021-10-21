Bob (Robert) "Lars" Larson

September 19, 2021
Columbia Heights, MN - Age 89, of Columbia Heights, MN, passed away peacefully September 19th, 2021, of natural causes, surrounded by family. Although Bob survived a Covid infection in 2020, he never quite returned to his pre-Covid strength and capabilities.
Bob grew up in Wisconsin and served in the U.S Navy prior before the start of a 30+ year career with IBM. A lifelong learner, after retiring from IBM he accomplished a second career as an addiction counselor, earned his BA from Texas Women's University at age 65, and became an accomplished woodturner. Because of a special connection he felt with the BWCA, Bob never missed an opportunity to visit there.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Joan, their daughter Kim, their son Joe, second wife Mary Lou, parents Ernest and Carol (nee Millard) Larson, brother Dean Larson, sister Linda Cutsforth, and granddaughter Marisa Lilley. Bob is survived by son and daughter-in-law Kyle (Gina) Larson, grandchildren Erin and Skyler Larson, daughter-in-law Cheryl (Doug) Lilley, granddaughter Shayna (Mike) Morsch, and great-granddaughter Paisley Morsch, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Texas. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness, nmworg.org
Celebration of Life: October 23rd, 1:00 visitation, 2:00 service
Gearty Delmore Funeral Chapel
3888 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
A 2nd celebration in Poynette, WI will be scheduled at a later time.
Find photos/remembrances at: forevermissed.com/robert-m-larson