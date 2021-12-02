January 4, 1926 - November 26, 2021
LODI, WI - Mary Louise Lochner, age 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 26, 2021.
She was born on January 4, 1926, in Ashton Corners, Wis., the daughter of Henry and Lena (Keichinger) Schroeder. Mary was a life-long Lodi resident who attended Dane St. Michael Grade School and graduated from Lodi High School, in 1944.
On May 6, 1947, she married Henry George Lochner, in Dane, Wis.
Together they owned and operated the L & W Market in Lodi for several years before they were employed by Badger Army Ammunition Plant where Mary worked until its closing. Mary was then employed by the State of Wisconsin, Department of Transportation, until her retirement.
She had a variety of interests that included sewing, quilting, camping, and fishing in northern Wis., and making cakes for special occasions for her family and friends.
Survivors include daughter, Sandra (Roman) Meier, Dane, Wis. Granddaughter Rhonda (Nicholas) Jenkins, great grandchildren Thomas, Abigail, and Henry. Granddaughter Michelle (Jesse) Howe, great granddaughter Adalyn. Granddaughter Christine (Andy) Gilchrist, great grandchildren Emma and Ethan. Granddaughter Lisa (Jason) Helt, great granddaughter Ava.
Daughter, Nancy Lochner of Roxbury, Wis. Grandson, Justin Kelley and great granddaughter Jordan. Grandson, Matthew (Kelsey) Kelley, great grandchildren Natti and Layla. Grandson Luke Kelley.
Son, Richard (Jacqueline) Lochner of Bailey, Colo., and granddaughter Mckayla.
Son, Jerry Lochner of Lodi, Wis. Granddaughter Amanda (Matt) Thony.
Sister-in-law, Marie Brisky and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, in 1995, her parents, Henry and Lena Keichinger, three brothers, Edmund, Victor, and Henry Schroeder, and her sister, Lucy Kruchten.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S Main St, Lodi, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 521 Fair St, Lodi, on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11:30 am, with the Reverend Father Joseph Baker presiding. For anyone unable to join the family Thursday, there will be time to visit with the family at the church on Friday at 10:00 am until the service begins. Following the Mass, the burial will take place in the church cemetery. Following the burial, please join the family for a luncheon at St Patrick Church. Due to current covid concerns, masks are asked to be worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army or St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 South Main Street
(608) 592-3201