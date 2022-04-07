Doris Ann Holcomb

October 4, 1934 - March 15, 2022
Spooner, WI - On the evening of Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Doris Ann (Hutchinson) Holcomb, 87, of Spooner, WI passed away at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, MN.
Doris, a selfless, devoted wife, mother, friend, and relative was born the youngest of four daughters in Poynette, WI to parents Vernon and Helen (Branton) Hutchinson. She grew up on rural farms near the small town of Lowville, WI before graduating from Poynette High School in 1952. Her fondness for rural life was part of Doris's attraction to a kind and considerate young man, the eldest son of a dairy farmer she met at a college football game while attending Stout State College in Menomonie, WI. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics Education, she married Leroy Holcomb, who also became a teacher. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before his death in 2012.
Sewing was a big part of Doris's 30-year teaching career at Spooner, Minong and Eleva-Strum schools while raising three daughters. Doris's sewing machine was continually working, sewing her own wedding dress, daughters' clothes, family quilts, and volunteering in church quilting and sewing groups. She was happiest doing and giving to others. Her family will cherish memories of playing cards, snowmobiling, traveling, camping trips, time at the Dunn Lake cabin and her family-famous banana bread.
Doris is survived by 3 daughters: Cheryl (Al) Pippin, Spooner, WI; Lori (Tim) Larson, Sisters, OR; and Darcy (Tim) Derrick, Zimmerman, MN. Grandchildren: Carly, Kayla, Alex, Ben, Jake, Ryan, and Katie. Sisters-in-Law: Joyce Kendall, Janet Huebner, and Doris (John) Hassel. As well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leroy, and sisters Carolyn Pitman, Marvel Frederick, and Joyce Lee. Brothers-in-Law: George Pitman, James Frederick, and Norton Lee. Nieces: Barbara Frederick and Rosa Pitman. Nephews: Mark Tomlinson and LaVern Pitman.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the healthcare providers at Essentia Health in Spooner and Duluth, and the compassionate caregivers at the Solvay Hospice House.
A memorial celebration is being planned for Thursday, June 30, 2022. More details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leroy & Doris Holcomb Memorial Scholarship for graduating seniors at Spooner High School. Checks payable to SASD, account #450038 in memo line. Or, the Solvay Hospice House https://mdfoundation.org/solvay-hospice-house/make-a-gift-to-solvay-hospice-house/