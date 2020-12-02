December 26, 1948 - November 9, 2020
Lodi / Waunakee, WI - Lodi/Waunakee- Robert G. Smith, age 71, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 with family by his side. Our worlds are a little more dim without his bright light. Bob was born on December 26, 1948 to the late Gordon and Edna (Bender) Smith. He attended Waunakee schools where he met and later married his grade school sweetheart, Nancy Smith. Together they raised two children and shared in the extensive joys of grandchildren. In 1966, he joined the Army where he proudly served in Vietnam and later as a commander at The American Legion Post 360. He was always ready with a joke and a friendly smile that warmed your heart. Retirement provided Bob the opportunity to spend more time on the golf course and on the water. He was always willing to lend a hand and his passion for life was contagious.
Bob cherished every minute he spent with his friends and his family. Survivors include his daughter, Tabitha (Dan); son, Bryan; grandchildren, Claire, Connor, and Katie; sisters Colleen Bellingham and Donna Dorn; brother, Pete Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Nancy; sister-in-law, Lucille Marie (Grosse) Smith; and brother-in-law, Al Dorn.
Due to the pandemic, services and burial will be for immediate family only. A celebration of Bob's Life will be held in Summer of 2021, when we are able to gather safely. In leu of gifts, donations may be made to the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bob's honor. www.madison.va.gov/giving/MonetaryDonations.asp.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.