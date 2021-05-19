May 22, 1965 - May 14, 2021
LODI, WI - Gregory William "Greg" Ayers, beloved to all who knew him, died on Friday, May 14, 2021, at home following an unusually long, brave fight with ALS.
Greg was born in Hazel Green, Wis., the youngest son of William Frederic Ayers and Joan Elaine Ayers. The family soon moved to Lodi, Wis., where Greg graduated from Lodi High School. He went on to study Diesel Engineering at MATC. Highly regarded at the top of his field, he finished his career as a proud Field Service Leader at Diesel Forward in Windsor, Wis., where he was supported by all and continued to work after his 2014 ALS diagnosis. Greg's courage in facing his disease was remarkable to all who knew him. He was fortunate to be able to live in his own home until his death.
A self-starter, as a young man, Greg created his own mowing business in Harmony Grove, proudly earning enough to buy his first car AND snowmobile. He was an avid member of Yellow Thunder Snowmobile Club and enjoyed snowmobiling trips to Yellowstone with family and friends. He loved travelling and NASCAR racing and twice felt privileged to work the races at Talladega with Blystone friends.
Greg is survived by his mother, Joan E. Ayers; twin daughters, Brianna Ziegler (Dustin) and Jessica Lord (Kyle); son, Erick Ayers (Autumn); stepchildren, Jess Braddock, Crystal VanWie (Joe) and Craig Siedschlag (Krystal); sisters, Debra Ayers (Greg DePrince) of Santa Fe, N.M. and Darlene Ryan (Tim); grandchildren, Weston and Lane Ziegler, Addison and Brynn Lord, and Cameron Ayers; and step-grandchildren, Brooklyn Wilke and Natalie VanWie. Greg was preceded in death by his father, William F. Ayers; and sister, Vicki Ayers.
Services will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, with Pastor Sterling Lynk presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, and at church from 12 noon until the start of the service on Thursday. Interment will follow the service at Dekorra Lutheran Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials toward the fight to find a cure for ALS (Healey Center for ALS at Mass General and ALS TDI).
The family gives special thanks to Greg's caregivers, Darlene Ryan, Bekah Roberts, Diesel Forward, Jim Hellenbrand, Ron Spielman, Stephen Shapiro and Visiting Angels' Matt Thompson and Dawn Bader and Dr. Andrew Waclawik's UW Neurology team. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
