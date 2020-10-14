May 27, 1933 - October 6, 2020
Columbus, WI - Donna Mae Freimuth, age 87, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at The Meadows of Fall River, Wisconsin.
The family hopes everyone will join them for a Celebration of Life for Donna when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Inurnment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus, next to her husband.
Donna Mae was born on May 27, 1933, the daughter of Mason B. and Agnes L. (Pratt) Pugh in Iowa. She was a 1951 graduate of Fort Dodge High School in Iowa. On December 7, 1952, she was married to Marion Jack Freimuth, known as Mike. Donna and Mike eloped on their second date and were very happily married for 22 years until his death in 1974.
Donna was employed at the Columbus Community Hospital as a nursing assistant and a central service technician. She retired at age 62 after many years of service. She was a past member of the Columbus United Methodist Church. She and her husband Mike loved dancing and were members of The York Center Square Dancing Club. She also enjoyed bowling, playing cards and traveling with family and friends. Donna loved reading. She read the newspaper daily, with her morning tea and liked to discuss current events with her family. Donna cherished many long lasting friendships and enjoyed trips and visiting with all of her friends. Most importantly, Donna loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren especially during the holidays. She had the wonderful gift of making each and every grandchild feel like her favorite.
Donna will be deeply missed by her children: Jeffrey (Christine) Freimuth of Mauston, Sandra (Mike) Waugh of Columbus, Jill (Kim Purves) Chase of Poynette, Judy (Gordon) Olson of Oshkosh, Kris (Dena) Freimuth of Poynette, and Todd (Shannon) Freimuth of Poynette; daughter-in-law Debbie Pecosky of Oregon; 12 grandchildren: Adam Waugh, Erich Freimuth, Angie (Peter) Zernzach, Joshua (Andraya Albrecht) Chase, Amy (Mike) Glace, Andrew (Sarah Olson) Waugh, Jack (Anna Deau) Olson, Cal (Allison Kroll) Olson, Samantha Freimuth, Aaron Freimuth, Haley Freimuth and Mason Freimuth; 11 great grandchildren: Ava, Evan, Blake, Lacey, Zoey, Adelyn, Isla, Stella, Lyle, Mae and Edwin and special nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mike, son Gary, granddaughter April Waugh, brother Marvin Pugh (Catherine), and brother and sister-in-law Ron and Lois Freimuth.
The Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
