June 27, 1915 - November 6, 2021
LODI, WI - Alice L. Lanzendorf, age 106, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. She was born on June 27, 1915, in the Town of Arlington, Wis., the daughter of William and Sophie (Falk) Pulsfus.
Alice married Ervin Lanzendorf on Feb. 7, 1934, in Rockford, Ill. They had one son, Harold. Ervin preceded her in death in 1975. She was employed with the Central Wisconsin Center for over 20 years. Alice loved playing cards, spending time with her family and gathering with friends at McDonald's in Poynette and Culver's in DeForest.
Alice is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary Lanzendorf; two grandchildren, Laurie Garrison and Jeffrey (Vicki) Lanzendorf; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa (Robert) Schwab, Spencer Garrison, and Lucas and Amy Lanzendorf; her sister, Madeline Shaw; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Harold Lanzendorf; six brothers, Rodney (Marion), Herbert (Dorothy), Clarence (Jeannette), Leonard (Hildegard), Henry (Ethel), and Willis (Jen) Pulsfus; and her two sisters, Esther (Bernard) McDonald and Adeline (Wally) Ebner.
Funeral services will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. A private burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
