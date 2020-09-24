Robert Quam

Robert “Bob” Carl Quam, age 73, of Stevens Point, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital.
Bob was born March 27, 1947 to Carl and Mary (Smith) Quam in Lodi, Wisconsin. He attended local schools and played football and baseball throughout school. Bob graduated from Lodi High School in 1965. He then attended UW – Madison for three years.
Bob had various jobs throughout his life. The job he loved and cherished the most was being the Director of the Salvation Army – Hope Center in Stevens Point. In 2017, he stepped down as Director to Director of Community Outreach and Community Fundraising Coordinator.
Bob worked with Hunger and Poverty Prevention of Portage County, Empty Bowls, Rent Ready, Justice Works, Salvation Army Red Kettle, United Way, and Emergency Partners of Portage County. He served on the Salvation Army Board of Directors and the FEMA Board.
Bob was dedicated to his community, especially the homeless. He was devoted to helping others. He was a long-time lover of jazz music and had a VERY extensive collection.
Bob left behind many friends he considered his family, Dana Kaminski, Fran Fink, Jennifer Lorbecke, Ed Sarrazin, and Ed Wilson. Bob is also survived by a cousin, Sue Mahlke.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held in the Salvation Army – Hope Center parking lot in Stevens Point on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. There will be plenty of room to adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Burial will be held in Garden Bluff Cemetery in Lodi, WI at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up at the Salvation Army – Hope Center. Donations can be mailed to 1600 Briggs Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.
