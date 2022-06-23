December 15, 1937 - June 13, 2022
LODI, WI - Dolores M. Timmons, age 84, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Our House Senior Living - Lodi.
She was born on December 15, 1937, in Columbus, WI, the daughter of Wilfred and Marion (Damm) Mertz.
Dolores graduated from Columbus High School and remained home after graduation to care for her mother and sister Mary. She worked at Montgomery Ward until marrying Wesley Timmons on February 9, 1963 and began raising her family. Returning to the workforce Dolores worked as a cook for the Columbus Public School District, retiring in 1990 . She was a member of "Super Cookies" Food Service organization.
Dolores was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending summers tending to her vegetable garden, often sharing her gardening wisdom with family and friends. She also loved flowers and had a big flower bed filled with many beautiful flower varieties. She was a member of The National Garden Association.
Dolores spent a lot of time with her grandchildren - playing board games, watching movies, teaching them to cook, and building lego and tinker toy masterpieces. Often playtime would end with treats from her special M&M candy jar.
Dolores started the family tradition of making her sons a hand-crafted Christmas ornament each year, a tradition that continues today. She further showed her love by making beautiful, homemade themed cakes for each of her grandchildren on their birthdays and making other tasty treats to share with others throughout the years. Her annual Christmas "Jesus" birthday cake - first made by her, then with the help of sons John and Terry - was always so special. She had all the family join in for the finishing touches and blowing the candles out. Dolores always made everyone feel special and loved.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Wesley; two sons, John (Stephanie) Timmons, and Terry (Colleen) Timmons; four grandchildren, Jessica (Dan) Tipping, Erich Timmons, Collin Timmons, and Logan Timmons; great-grandchild, Lyra Tipping.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Mary Mertz.
Memorial Service was held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST PATRICK CHURCH LODI, 521 Fair St, Lodi, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday June 22, 2022, with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Baker presiding. Burial was held at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Sun Prairie. Visitation was held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association.
The family would like to express a special "Thank you" to Rose and Herb Karls, Bonnie and Petie Maier, Tubby Schroeder, Jill Garcia-Richmond, and the staff at Our House Lodi.
