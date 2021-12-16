March 23, 1944 - December 11, 2021
Lodi, WI - Nancy Jean Tippery, age 77, of Lodi passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, with her loving family at her side. She was born the daughter of William and Patricia (Clark) Tessmer on March 23, 1944, in Marshfield, Wis.
Nancy was a 1962 graduate of P.J. Jacob's High School in Stevens Point, Wis. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Tippery on July 19, 1969, in Junction City, Wis.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a longtime member and faithful servant of the Lake Wisconsin Evangelical Free Church in Lodi. Nancy took great pride and passion in her career as a nursing assistant at Lodi's Good Samaritan. She proudly cared for her family and her home; she especially enjoyed cooking and baking for them. Nancy's sense of humor and smile could light up any room, brighten your day and bring a smile to your face. Upon retirement, Nancy dedicated her daytime hours to caring for her grandchildren. They called her 'Pretty Grandma' and she taught them to Polka! In her final years, Nancy resided at the same place she dedicated countless hours in care of others, now Devine Rehabilitation and Nursing. Nancy will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Kenneth Tippery; children, Garth (Valerie) Tippery and John (Rachel) Tippery; five grandchildren, Kenda Tippery, Alden Tippery, Arthur Tippery, Oswald Tippery and Howard Tippery of Lodi, Wis.; siblings, Bill (Louise) Tessmer of Junction City, Wis., James (Kathleen) Tessmer of Junction City, Wis., and Sharon (Gerald) Studinski of Custer, Wis.
Nancy is further survived by brothers-in-law, Nathan Bruce of Milton, Wis., David Bishop of Hendersonville, N.C., Tom (Jean) Tippery of Oden, Ind.; sisters-in-law, Mary (Fred) Thro of Prairie du Chien, Wis., Peggy (Perre) Able of Marquette, Iowa, Pat Geiwitz of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Ann Tippery of Prairie du Chien, Wis.; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Patricia Tessmer; sisters, Rosemary Bruce, Judith Bishop and Peggy Maier; grandson, Cullen Tippery; daughter-in-law, Heather Tippery; brothers-in-law, Conlin "Connie" Maier, Larry Tippery, Don Kautman, Gerald "Jerry" Tippery and Delford Pitzer; and sister-in-law, Faye Kautman.
Funeral Services will be held at LAKE WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, N1640 Ryan Road, Lodi, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A memorial service officiated by Pastor Robert Dennison will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
The family would like to thank the staff at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing for their loving care for Nancy.
We love you Fancy Nancy!
