LODI, WI - Marcel Paul Kjorlie, age 87, of Lodi, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home in Lodi.
He was born on May 13, 1934, in Prairie du Sac, the son of Tharsilla and Melvin Kjorlie Sr.
Raised on a local farm, Marcel learned farming from his parents. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea in 1956 to 1959. Soon after his return, he met and married Sally Hilgendorf on October 28, 1961, at St. Michael's Catholic Church. They started their own farm in Lodi in 1962 and raised their five children together while working for Oscar Mayer.
Marcel and Sally enjoyed 60 years of love and companionship together. When Marcel wasn't at home with his family, he would likely be out fishing. He also enjoyed flower gardening and watching the wildlife and the birds.
Marcel is survived by his wife, Sally; three daughters, Julie Kjorlie, Cara Kjorlie, and Sheri (Tom) Scarpa; two sons, Alan (Nichole) Kjorlie, and Darrell (Jane) Kjorlie; ten grandchildren, Ryan Kjorlie, Kelsey, Jennifer (Sean Thompson), McKenzie (Ben), Jeremy (Allie) Kuberka, Samantha, Alexandra, Toniann, Jordan and Riley Scarpa; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joyce Bohling. Marcel is also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law; Marilyn Ballweg, Dennis (Karen) Hilgendorf, Diane (Buck) Mulcahy, Steve (Joan) Hilgendorf, and Jane Hilgendorf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Nathanial; two sisters, Rita (Vince) Peterson, and Janice McWilliams; and three brothers, Melvin (Alice) Kjorlie Jr., Jerry Kjorlie, and Tom Kjorlie.
Private family services were held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick Church Lodi. A celebration of Marcel's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish, Reach Out Lodi, or a charity of donor's choice.
Sending a special thank you to the staff at Agrace for all their loving care and to Father Joseph Baker and Sheila for their visits.
Marcel was deeply loved by many. His family and community will keep him in their hearts forever.