September 19, 1947 - September 13, 2021
LODI, WI - Gregory D. Davis, of Lodi, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 13, 2021, just before his 74th birthday. He was born on September 19, 1947, in Dodgeville, WI, the son of Bernette and Delores (Olson) Davis, who ran the Davis Market in Ridgeway, WI.
Greg graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1965 and attended UW-Platteville, where he earned his master's degree in math education. He married the love of his life, Margaret Schuerman, in June of 1972.
Greg taught math and physics from 1969 at Lodi High School for 36 years and subsequently taught math at Madison College (formerly MATC) for 12+ years, up until his death. He took pride in knowing that the more attention and care he gave his students, the better off they'd be in achieving their larger educational (and life) goals. He inspired students for generations.
Greg was a cheerful and comforting presence in the community, always ready with a story or dad joke to brighten your day. He coached forensics at Lodi for decades (where the team thrived), giving students a leg-up on their public and persuasive speaking abilities. He was also a fixture at Lodi sporting events, running the clock for football, basketball, wrestling, volleyball, cross country, and soccer.
He did everything he could to improve the community, from starting conference math meets in the Lodi region to negotiating contracts for the teachers and their support staff.
Greg was always proud of the achievements of his children. In addition to Margaret, his wife of 49 years, he is survived by four children, Ted Davis (Kathy), Nicki Davis Arriaza (Luis), Ginny Bigback (James), and Dan Davis (Abby); 10 grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Judy Davis; his sister-in-law, Mary Kay Davis; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernette and Delores Davis; a sister and brother-in-law, Doreen and Harold Nichols; and brother, Eric Davis. He will forever be remembered as a happy, kind, and social man, with a hearty laugh.
Due to the current covid concerns, private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lodi Public Library.
