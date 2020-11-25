October 25, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Donna J (Kieffer) Peterson passed on October 25th, 2020 after battling Esophageal Cancer for the past eight months. Born in Olivia, MN, Donna was the youngest and last surviving of 5 children to Marie and Joe Kieffer. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Oscar Curtis Peterson of Sun Prairie and three adult children Ben Peterson, Sam Peterson, and Sarah (Peterson) Yanke. She was known as 'Grandma Donna' to Sabrina and Lizzy Yanke, Ethan and Joni Peterson, and Ciara, Leela, and Adlai Peterson. You could often find Donna attending a school or sporting event for one of her grandchildren, or taking a drive to see local scenery close to home and across the world. Being a retired teacher, Donna loved to share her love of reading! She would spend much of her time studying the Bible and gathering with friends and family around food or games. She was also very involved in volunteering and an active member at City Church and various senior clubs. Donna lives on through her family and friends.
