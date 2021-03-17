AbiDaughn Amelia "Abi" Henn

August 10, 1983 - March 1, 2021
POYNETTE, WI - Abi Henn, age 37, of Poynette, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 1, 2021 at University Hospital. She was born on August 10, 1983, in Prairie Du Sac, the daughter of Roger Henn and Sheila Petersen. Abi was a 2001 graduate of Lodi High School. She had a variety of interest including swimming, campfires, her pets and more.
Abi is survived by her father and stepmother, Roger and Vickie Henn; her brother, Roger (Susan); her sister, Brittney Henn-Marshall; special friend, Kristor Lindstrom; her niece and nephews, and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by mother, Sheila Petersen.
A celebration of Abi's life will be arranged for a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.