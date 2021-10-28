July 16, 1958 - October 21, 2021
REESEVILLE, WI - Michael W. Wolff, age 63, was born on July 16, 1958, and passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. After graduating from Poynette High School in June 1977, he became a chef for the Owls Nest and Cimaroli's. Mike then worked for the State of Wisconsin and owned his own printing business in Illinois. For the last 18 years he worked at Schumann Printers in Fall River. Mike was an avid fisherman "The Walleye King". He started his fishing hobby at the age of seven. He loved fishing Lake Wisconsin, the Wisconsin River and Wisconsin Dells Dam, but his favorite spot was the Bridge at Okee. Mike has many fishing buddies including Ron, Gene, John, Howard, Mike, Terry, Mark, Denny and Guethlein. Mike was looking forward to teaching his grandson, Wyatt, all his fishing tricks.
Mike is survived by daughter, Angelica (Logan) Witzig; son, Brent Wolff; mother, Shirley Lau; sister, Patricia (Wayne) Wollin; brother, Brian Wolff (Cheryl Jones); special aunt, Gladys Chicks; mother of his daughter, Julia Morter; mother of his son, Laura Wolff; grandson, Wyatt Witzig; and many other nieces and a nephew as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Wolff; grandparents; and best friend, Denny Chackowski.
Mike was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in April of 2020. He fought long and hard. He is now in a better place, pain free and at peace. He will be missed greatly by all. A special thank you to brother, Brian; Cheryl Jones; sister, Pat; his children; and Julia Morter for their loving care during his illness.
Per Mike's wishes, no formal service will be held. However, there will be a visitation on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi. Masks are requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaver Dam Hillside Hospice, Rainbow Hospice-Johnson Creek and Reeseville EMS.
