November 10, 1934 - May 16, 2022
PRAIRIE DU SAC/OREGON, WI - John P. Connell died at Pine Villa Memory Care Center in Sauk City with his sons, Sean and Kerry, by his side on Monday, May 16, 2022. John was born on Nov. 10, 1934, in Washington D.C. His family moved to Madison while John was still a young boy where he attended Lowell and St. Bernard's grade schools and graduated from Edgewood High School. John loved playing sports. He played basketball, baseball, and football all through school, and played both guard and linebacker on the Edgewood varsity team.
During the Korean War John served aboard the U.S.S. Neosho. John loved being in the U.S. Navy and being at sea. He said that the Navy let him see the world. Following his service John returned to Madison, where he would join the Sheriff's Department and serve proudly for 25 years.
In 1966 he married JoAnn Marie Biser. Together they raised their two sons, Sean Patrick and Kerry James in their home just outside of Oregon, Wis. John was proud of his Irish heritage, and together the family enjoyed all things Irish, including the St. Patrick's Day parade and Irish Step Dancing. They also loved traveling, sports, and most of all swimming in their backyard pool with family and friends.
JoAnn sadly passed in 1990 just eight months after John retired from the Sheriff's Department. In the following years he would work with the DNR and at Nine Springs Golf Course. Eventually he would reunite with several old friends at the MATC Police Academy, a position he loved for 10 years.
John met Corine Hill in 1994, who would be his partner until the end. John and Corine lived in Lodi where they loved to golf, ski, hike, and travel the world together. While in Lodi John served as the Chairman for the Police Commissioner.
When John was diagnosed with Alzheimer's he was determined to make a difference. He enrolled in a study at the University of Wisconsin searching for a cure to this disease. In passing, John donated his brain in the hopes that a cure can one day be found.
John was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth Connell (Wagner); brother, Tommy Connell; sister, Ann Longua; and his wife, JoAnn.
He is survived by his sons, Sean and Kerry (Amy); his brothers, Richard and Charlie; sister, Kathy Connell; and granddaughters, Erin and Avelynn Connell; and Corine Hill and her family. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A visitation was held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, John requested donations be made in his memory to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Association or to The Friends of Devil's Lake. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
