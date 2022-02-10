Gastonia, NC - Justin Michael "Missile" Mislivecek, a distribution designer and current resident of Gastonia, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2022.
Justin is survived by his parents; Charles Mislivecek (Terri Gerrits) and Beth Mislivecek (Jeff Birkett), his girlfriend; Jacklyne Broadway, his dogs; Copper, Peanut, Teddy and Aphrodite, his Grandfather; Gordon Gurske, his sister; Ariana Mislivecek and brother; Seth Mislivecek (Samantha Nelson), his nephew; Adrian Mislivecek and his beloved family and friends. Preceded in death by; his paternal grandparents Betty and Charles Mislivecek, his maternal grandmother; Marie Gurske.
Justin was born in Madison, Wisconsin on July 30, 1992. After High School, he followed his dreams and enlisted in the Marine Corps in June of 2010 where he served four years in the 10th Marine Regiment. In the Marines, he spent his time traveling the world and making lifelong friends, more like "brothers". After the Marines, he remained settled in North Carolina with his brothers and met the love of his life, Jacklyne Broadway.
Those who knew Justin, knew he was the life of the party; an amazing dancer and singer, a comedian; always trying to make everyone laugh, and authentic; people loved to be around him. He was loyal and was so loved by all that knew him. Justin loved spending his free time; in the gym, fishing, riding his motorcycle, grilling out with his brothers, being with his dogs and girlfriend, traveling to Wisconsin to visit his family and friends and being around the people he loved. Justin was an avid Packer fan. Justin touched so many lives by his bright and infectious personality and will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him.
There will be a celebration of Justin's life held on February 19, 2022 at The Head Inn in Poynette, Wisconsin. The Head Inn will be closed to the public from 2-4pm for family and friends. Parking is available in the back parking lot.
In lieu of flowers please donate to either of these charities for Veterans or any other Veteran support organizations of your choice. brennanwegener.square.site or campcenturion.org