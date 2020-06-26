Carol Jean Loniello, 47, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Viola, Wisconsin. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin March 31,1973 to Tom and Kathy Pederson. She attended Maple Grove School, Middleton Christian School, and graduated from Madison West High School. She met her husband of 25 years, Vince Loniello while working at Walgreens. They were married at Dekorra Lutheran Church and lived in Lodi, WI. They had 3 sons, Columba (Cole), Anthony (Tony) & Giovanni (Gino). After Tony age 3, died of cancer, they moved to Viola, WI. She was passionate about animal rescue and worked tirelessly on having the unwanted find new homes. She also worked at Family Thrift Store in Richland Center. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend.
She is survived by her husband Vince, her sons Cole (Amber Franklin) Winona, MN, Gino at home, her parents Tom & Kathy Pederson, Lodi, WI, grandparents Jim & Germaine Pederson, her mother-in-law Jeanne Doersch & sister-in-law Amy (Ron) Charkowski, and nieces Kasia & Treasure and many aunts, uncles & friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son Tony and sister Lynn Ann Pederson (her rock), grandparents Karl & Valetta Kamps and Aunt Diane Kamps.
A private service will be held. A celebration of life at a later date will be planned. Memorials may be given to Richland Area Rescue, 30083 County Highway O, Richland Center, WI 53581, or Brewer Library, 325 N. Central Ave, Richland Center, WI 53581.
Lord, help us to remember that while our lives are short, what we do for You now can have an impact long after we are home with You. Lead me today to invest in the lives of others.
“For by grace you have been saved through faith and this is not of your own doing, it is the gift of God.” Ephesians 2:8.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com
