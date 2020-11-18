November 12, 2020
Madison, WI - From the moment we knew of her existence we loved her.
Joan Margaret Gilles, our beautiful baby girl, came into our arms Thursday, Nov.12th, 2020 at 5:19pm.
She had~
Her dad's ears
The softest, chunkiest cheeks
Cutest little Button nose
Sweetheart lips
Skinny, long feet
Her dad's fingers
Fuzzy, gorgeous, light head of hair
Round, squishy face
Pretty, almond eyes
Long torso
and perfect everything
While we will always be sad for what could have been, knowing she will always be with us in our hearts and that we will be stronger for it and love each other more because of it is invaluable, and that is because of Joan.
Preceded by: great-grandmother Karen Button (Eau Claire) great-grandfather Reggie Kalscheur (Ashton, WI)
Survived by: Mom, Grace Margaret (Button) Gilles and Dad, Ryan Randal Gilles; Nana, Molly (Fleming) Button and Papa, Gene Button (Waunakee, WI); Grandma, Corinne (Kalscheur) Gilles; Grandpa, Randy Gilles (Waunakee, WI); great-grandparents, Joan and Dick Fleming (Eau-Claire, WI); Fred Button (Eau Claire); Armella Kalscheur (Ashton, WI); Bob and Mabel Gilles (Lodi, WI); uncle, Mike Button, aunt and Leigh Button; cousin Sonja Button; uncle, Ned Button and aunt, Skylar Button; cousins, Edmund Button and Eleanor Button; uncle, William Button and aunt, Sara Button, cousin Amelia Button; aunt, Nicole (Gilles) Plautz and uncle, Justin Plautz; uncle, Kyle Gilles, and all those who love Grace, Ryan and baby Joan.
Grace and Ryan would like to thank Ingrid Andersson, Johanna Hatch, and all the Meriter staff for their kind and compassionate care.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Grace and Ryan ask that donations be made to a GoFundMe: https://bit.ly/3kx1WgB to raise funds for a memorial bench that will be located on the grounds of the Waunakee Public Library. All funds exceeding the cost of the memorial will go to a memorial fund that will be established in Joan's name to support families that experience a similar loss. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.