POYNETTE - Samuel J. Viola, Jr. age 67, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at UW Hospital after an extended illness. He was born on January 20, 1953, in Chicago, Ill, the son of Sam and Gloria (Arquilla) Viola. After graduating in 1971 from St. Lawrence High School in Chicago, Sam became an elevator mechanic. He married Patricia O'Grady on Jan. 10, 1976. In 1996 Sam became Superintendent for Schindler Elevator Co., where he worked until retiring in 2011. Sam was very mechanically inclined and loved the challenge of repairing anything his friends or family would bring to him or inventing a way to make it run better. His talent also allowed him to remodel his family's homes and do custom woodworking. He was an avid outdoorsman who liked to hunt and fish but loved most spending time with his family and cheering for the Chicago Bears. His quick wit, unique sayings and metaphors, and light-hearted humor would always make you smile and laugh.
Sam is survived by his three sons, Brian (Melissa), Michael (Leah), and Jason; four grandchildren, MariElla, Jack, Kyler, and Audrey; his brother, Andrew (Lisa) Viola; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2009 and his parents.
The family would like to give special thanks to Sam’s healthcare providers at Divine Savior Home Care, UW Hospitals and Clinics, and Maplewood Nursing Home for their care and compassion.
Due to the mandates of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
