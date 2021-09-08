October 19, 1995 - August 26, 2021
LODI, WI - Sterling Scott Jiran, age 25, passed away on August 26, 2021, at his home in Lodi, after a life-long battle with physical health concerns and mental health struggles. He was born on October 19, 1995, to Lon and Teresa Jiran at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Sterling is survived by his parents, Lon and Terrie Jiran; his brother and sister-in-law, Tyler and Brittany Greimel; his sister and brother-in-law, Sierra Jiran and Cody Swanson; three nieces that he absolutely adored, Nova Greimel, Paisley Morris, and Olivia Swanson; many aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as a plethora of friends that felt like family to him.
Sterling enjoyed making people laugh with raunchy, inappropriate jokes, working on cars, working with his hands, horsepower, playing darts and pool, listening to 80's Rock (his parents taught him well!), helping others and wanting nothing in return, video games, and hanging out with his Waddle Inn buddies. Some of his happiest times were hiking the Ice Age Trails, Gibralter Rock, and Devil's Lake, just enjoying nature. He loved to playfully tease people by pushing their buttons as much as possible, as well as acting goofy and sarcastic. He slept in late whenever possible, cooked a "Mean" breakfast for mom and dad often, and liked to binge watch Netflix series.
He was especially proud to be called "Uncle Sterling" by his three favorite girls in the whole world, Pais, Nova, and Little Livy! They squealed with delight every time they saw him! He loved playing with them and making them laugh with his silly faces and goofy gestures. They all had so much fun together!
Sterling would give the shirt off his back to help anyone at any time of need and everyone knew that he had their back in both hard and good times. He always made sure to have the Touch Tunes playing and would do or say anything to put a smile on someone's face. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you are not alone, please reach out for help. National Suicide Hotline 800-273-8255.
Visitation services to be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 1 pm to 4 pm. A Celebration of Life is to be held at the WADDLE INN, N1430 Hwy. 113, Lodi on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 1 pm to 5 pm. All are welcome to attend these gatherings and share their love and stories of Sterling. On Sunday, beginning at 3 pm, there will be an opportunity to share any memories you may have. In leu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations to an account at Associated Bank Lodi, in Sterling's name to cover funeral costs. They also recommend donating to any charity that helps to support people struggling with mental health or substance abuse.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201