January 18, 1947 - August 30, 2021
ARLINGTON, WI - James L Dobratz, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 30, 2021.
He was born on January 18, 1947, in Madison, the son of Howard and Marion (Manke) Dobratz.
After graduating from Poynette High School, Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was an electrician employed with various area companies. Jim was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Jim was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and active with many church activities and functions and was an avid Badger, Packer and Brewer's fan and also enjoyed watching NASCAR.
He is survived by his sisters, Joan Anttonen and Judy Dobratz-Lesch; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill.
Memorial Service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church (Arlington), 303 Park St, Arlington, at 1:00 pm on Saturday September 18, 2021. Burial will be held at Arlington Township Cemetery. Visitation will from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the church.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
