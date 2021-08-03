March 5, 1969 - July 13, 2021
Shorewood, WI - Kim Zuzunaga, age 52, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, wife, and friend, passed away peacefully in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, surrounded by her husband and siblings.
Kim, who grew up in Lodi, Wisconsin but moved to Milwaukee after graduating from high school in 1988, was loved and cherished by family and friends across Wisconsin and beyond. She had a passion for cooking and flowers and loved to share her culinary creations and artistic bouquets with her family, friends and neighbors. She was known for her contagious laugh and dry sense of humor, her artistic and unique flair, and her nurturing and generous spirit.
Kim Lee Zuzunaga was born in Seoul, South Korea on March 5, 1969. She lived in an orphanage under the name “Lee Ui Soon” until the age of 5, when she was adopted through Holt International, a Korean Adoption Agency. She arrived in Wisconsin in 1974 to live with her new family, Luis (“Lucho”) and Betty Zuzunaga and her two brothers, Jeff and Dan, ages 6 and 4 at the time. Kim spoke no English when she first arrived in the States and her brothers’ first memories were of her singing songs in Korean.
Kim is survived by her husband, Don Stark of Milwaukee, Wis., her father, Lucho (Carol), of Portage, Wis., her brothers, Jeffery (Jennifer) of Baraboo, Wis. and Daniel (MaryLouise) of New York, N.Y., her step-sister Jeanette (Kolb) Anderson of Novi, Mich., and step-brother Joe (Joanna) Janas of Middleton, Wis., and her four nephews Sean, Ian, Augy and Brady, and three nieces Emmalyn, Ellie and Zofia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Zuzunaga-Petersen.
Kim graduated from Lodi High School in 1988; she played volleyball and was on the Pom-Pom team and was known for always having the best dance routines. She was driven at an early age, choosing to graduate from high school a semester early so that she could move to Milwaukee to attend beauty school (Erik of Norway). She took her first job as a hair stylist later that year at Escentials Salon in White Fish Bay, Wis. Kim met Don Stark in 2009 and they married in 2012; they shared a love for animals and their most recent pets are a pair of sibling cats named Mister and Missus. Kim’s most recent “stylist chair” was located at Main Salon Studios in Shorewood, Wis., where she continued to style hair for many longtime, loyal clients until just weeks before her passing.
Kim always likened herself a Wisconsinite first, a Korean second. She and Don enjoyed attending or watching games to cheer on all the Wisconsin teams, and they enjoyed the concerts and activities of Milwaukee’s many summer festivals. But Kim’s most beloved passion was for food – she loved to cook for her family, friends, and neighbors, often experimenting with a wide array of ethnic cuisines and flavors. She relished culinary experiences when she traveled, both across the US and abroad. Her most recent travel abroad was in 2016, which took her and Don along with Kim’s extended family to Peru (where her father grew up and emigrated from to the US before he married Betty and raised their family together).
Kim made friends at every stop of her remarkably colorful life, and seemingly kept every one of them. She will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Kim’s Life will be held on Sunday, August 8 from 11:30am-2:30pm, at The Atrium event center, 2107 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI 53211; all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please send condolences by way of a memorial gift to the Humane Society of Wisconsin. Use this link https://bit.ly/3iUUIVc, please check the box indicating this is a “memorial gift” and list “Kim Zuzunaga” as the honoree name. If you would like to use the eCard feature, please direct it to donstark267@gmail.com. If a mailed check is preferred, please send to Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208, indicating “Kim Zuzunaga Memorial Fund” on the check.