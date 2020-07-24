ZEPHYRHILLS, FL/LODI–Robert L. Markart, age 68, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020, of natural causes. He was born on Feb. 27, 1951 in Madison, Wis., the son of Fredrick and Gertrude Markart. He married Kay Gage on Feb. 10, 1973 in Madison. Bob retired from the Bruce Co.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Tia Markart; son, Thomas (Tammy) Markart; grandchildren, Ty Markart, and Tessa (Cyrus) Jones; great-grandchild, Emma; siblings, Donna (Don) Adler, Helen Adler; Fredrick Markart and Debra Lawler; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, George.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Sat., Aug. 8, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
