April 2, 1928 - August 2, 2021
MT. HOREB/LODI, WI - Eugene C. Hefty, age 93, of Lodi, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. He was born on April 2, 1928, the son of Jacob and Anna (Kempfer) Hefty.
Eugene proudly served in the US Army 8th Calvary Regiment - Engineering Division during the Korean War. He was a very hard worker, farming and hauling milk and worked for Engineering Industries until his retirement.
He married Jean Gilbertson on June 2, 1951. She preceded him in death in 1998. Eugene then married Sadie Paepke in October of 2003.
He was a member of the Mt. Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church and had a variety of interests including fishing, traveling throughout the U.S., and dancing with Sadie, but treasured spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Sadie, Eugene is survived by his children, Dan (Jenny), David (Debbie), Tony, Ann (Phil) Sieber, Kathy (Bob) Zantow, Laurie (Shaun) Schaalma, and Peggy (Don) Becker; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Julie (Chris) Griffiths, Doreen Hines and Gary Paepke; his brother, Don Hefty and sisters, Arlene King and Dinah (Dick) Theis.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, LaVerne; his sister, Carolyn Dell and brother-in-law, John King.
Funeral Services will be held at MT. HOREB EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mt. Horeb, at 11 am on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, with Rev. John Twiton presiding. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 5 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, and also at the church on Friday from 9:30 am until the time of the service.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
