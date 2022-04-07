William Otto "Bill" Benson

April 30, 1953 - April 1, 2022
DANE, WI - William "Bill" Otto Benson, age 68, of Dane, passed away unexpectedly but found peace at UW Madison Hospital on April 1, 2022.
Bill was born on April 30, 1953, to Harry Burton Benson and Irene (Langman) Benson and graduated from Lodi High School in 1971. Bill was raised on the family farm along with his 10 siblings. He eventually acquired the farm, and it is where he and his former wife raised their two daughters. The farm is what defined him, gave him purpose, and brought him his greatest joys. He was proud to carry the title "farmer" and to be a friend to those who needed him. He enjoyed reading the daily paper from beginning to end and sharing his findings. He had a great love for his animals and talking about old cars. Life may not have always led him down the easiest path, but he truly never let that slow him down.
Bill is remembered with love by his children Ginger (Tony) Duckert, Bridget Benson; his grandchildren, Isabelle and Rheagan Duckert, Kholton and Raelynn Watters; his siblings, Barbara Mongrain of Oxnard, CA, Donna Hume of Green Bay, Shirley Schumacher of Eau Claire, Marion Sommerfeldt of Shawano, Lloyd (Donna) Benson of Dane, Judith Benson Brendel of Anchorage, AK, Harry P. (Peggy) Benson of Lodi, Gladys (Richard) Doyscher of Frederic, Richard Benson of Madison; sister-in-law, Anne Benson of Waunakee. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Greg and Cort Mongrain, Carolyn Long, Douglas (Sheri) Sorensen, Cindy (Curtis) Kolpien, Charles (Brittany) Schumacher, Scott (Angela) Benson, Laura (Scott) Galarowicz, Christy (Chris) Dailey, Georg (Jaylee) Brendel Jr, Jennifer (Tim) Rake, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Benson, Jaime Benson, Danielle (Scott) Hepting, Dane (Melissa) Hanson, Dustin (Tanya) Hanson.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Irene; his brother, Robert; brothers-in-law, Leo Mongrain, Edward Hume, Paul Sorensen, Marvin Schumacher, Larry Sommerfeldt, and Georg Brendel Sr.
Funeral Services will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main Street, Lodi, at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, with Pastor Jaime Benson presiding. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Arlington Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, N1185 Smokey Hollow Rd, Lodi immediately following service. A memorial luncheon will be served in his honor at Fitz's on the Lake, W11602 Co Rd V, Lodi, WI from 2:00-4:00 p.m. following interment.
The Benson family would like to thank Badger Prairie Health Care Center for their unconditional support, patience, and compassionate care. In addition, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards UW Madison Hospital for their kindness and care.
