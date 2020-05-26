William (Bill) Norbert Bormett 1944-2020:
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William Norbert Bormett. Bill passed away from natural causes on May 7, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin at the age of 75. He was surrounded by those that loved him dearly as he passed on. Those that could not be there, were there in spirit and thought.
Bill was born on July 21, 1944, in Madison. Although he lived parts of his life in Florida, Arizona and Texas, Wisconsin was his home. So many people, all over, loved Bill. When you met Bill, you instantly liked him. And boy, was Bill ever smart. He was an avid reader and history buff. He had a passion for stamp collecting and could tell you the history behind each stamp he owned. He was a wealth of knowledge and could educate you on just about anything. He was truly a “smarty pants know it all,” and we all were endeared to him for it. We loved him for it.
Bill had four children with Patricia (Gervasi) Bormett. He is survived by three of his four children: Son, Tony Bormett, his wife, Nancy Valentin Bormett, and their two children, Sara and Sam whom Grandpa loved very much; his daughter, Becky Bormett; and daughter, Theresa Bormett and her husband, Brent Del Gaizo. Bill is preceded in death by his second born, daughter, Cathy Bormett.
Bill is also survived by his brother, Tom Madigan and his partner, Mary; his loving, devoted sister and brother-in-law, Denise Madigan-Doucette and John Doucette; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Norbert Bormett, and Mary Jean (O’Neill) Bormett- Madigan; stepfather, Dave Madigan; and brothers John and Bob Bormett.
Dad — We hope Cathy was at heaven’s door to greet you when you arrived, with her big brown eyes and a big hug. We hope you are surrounded by all those that passed before you and you are having a good time. We hope you are at peace. You are with the Lord now. Hey, maybe you even got to meet that duck that you always said was with the Lord. Yah, yah, yah, well yah, you know Dad ... that your children, family, and friends loved you very much and will miss you incredibly and immensely.
Informed Choice 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI 53704 Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.