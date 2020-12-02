Gordon L Goodman

August 21, 1945 - November 23, 2020
Lodi, WI - Gordon Goodman, 75, of Lodi, Wisconsin, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Inurnment date is to be determined, and will be carried out at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Columbia, Wisconsin. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Gordon and his family.
Survivors include his daughters, Stacy Gearhart (Dan Bruck) and Tanya (Jack) Bavaro; grandchildren, Robbie, Nichole, and Matthew Gearhart, and Isabelle and Gabrielle Bavaro.
Gordon Lee Goodman was born August 21, 1945, in Monroe, Wisconsin, to Kermit and Olive (Olson) Goodman. He graduated from Darlington High School, then attended the University of Wisconsin. He worked as a self-employed horticulturalist and landscape architect. Gordon enjoyed boating, skiing, camping, and listening to music, especially artists like Van Morrison, Mike and the Mechanics, the Police, Carly Simon, The Jackson 5, and Simple Minds. He loved birds and animals, especially dogs and Siamese cats. Gordon was of the Lutheran faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darlene Spindler; and significant other, Nancy Hatzinger-Parker.
