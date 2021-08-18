October 11, 1936 - August 11, 2021
Rio, WI - RIO - A special man, our dad, Richard M. Hanick, was born into his eternal home on August 11, 2021, two months shy of his 85th birthday. He learned a week prior of his metastatic colon cancer unbeknownst to him. If things don't seem right, be persistent.
Dad was born in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on October 11, 1936, to Harley and Alyce (Thompson) Hanick. He graduated from Whitewater State College with a BS in Education where he also played basketball and baseball. He furthered his education at Winona State, receiving his Master's Degree in Education. He was united in marriage to Geraldine Hudson on August 22, 1959, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Together, they raised their family in a loving home: Jami (Daryl Severson), Juli and Jeff (Amy).
Dad has six wonderful grandchildren, Kylie (fiancé Paul Zunkel), Courtney (Beau Becker), Kenzie, Cody (fiancé Janelle Schirmer), Dylan, Sydney; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Wells Becker; foster daughter, Susan Parisi; sisters- and brothers-in law, nieces and nephews, and special cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gerry; granddaughter, Casie; half-brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Shirley Hayes.
Dad was a humble and special man to all those he influenced in his love of coaching and teaching. He coached and taught in the Rio and Poynette School Districts. He was a principal, athletic director, and coach, winning numerous conference championships in baseball and basketball in both Poynette and Rio. Dad formed a special bond with many of his former athletes and students that still exists today.
Dad's interests included his family, hunting, and fishing. His love of the outdoors started over 70 years ago with his dad. He also enjoyed coin collecting, bird watching--especially blue birds, caring for wildlife habitat which included building and maintaining over 40 wood duck boxes, and country music. He displayed a special talent for carving waterfowl decoys which he shared with family and Ducks Unlimited. He also participated in home-talent baseball and slow pitch softball. Dad and mom enjoyed their cabin in Briggsville where many wonderful memories were made with their RAFT family. He was an avid Packer, Badger, and Brewer fan. He continued to follow high school sports, especially basketball in Rio. He was an avid card player--especially Euchre, which he played every week with his Rio friends. Dad had a strong faith in God and his church and his last words were, "Life is precious."
He was an unselfish husband and special dad as he cared for our mom for over ten years at home until she lost her battle with Alzheimer's. He was also caretaker of his daughter, Juli, and their dog, Buddy.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leeds. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rio Community Foundation, or the American Diabetes Association.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital 5th Floor Staff and ER for their care, concern, and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.