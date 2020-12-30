Patricia "Pat" Hillestad

April 10, 1950 - December 16, 2020
Lodi, WI - LODI - Patricia (Polak) Hillestad, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Madison. She was born on April 10, 1950 in Germany, the daughter of Rose and Mitchell Polak.
Pat graduated from the University of Wisconsin and worked for the State of Wisconsin her entire career. She loved family, golf, travel, reading and being with friends. Pat also loved to knit, crochet, and do needlework. She volunteered at the Lodi Library, St. Patrick's Catholic Church Lodi, and Reach Out Lodi.
Pat is survived by her cousin "more like a sister", Susan Koci; cousin-in-law, Gerald Koci; godchild/niece, Lisa Koci; cousin "more like a brother", John Kurzydlo; cousin-in-law, Marianna Kurzydlo; and nieces, Lauren, Lily, and Anna Kurzydlo. She was preceded in death by her parents, and bothers, Peter, and Paul Polak.
A Celebration of Life to be held at a future date this spring. Burial will be at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Cable Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
