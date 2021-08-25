May 24, 1940 - August 14, 2021
Dekorra Township, WI - DEKORRA TOWNSHIP - Curtis Everett Penland, age 81, of Dekorra Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 14th, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Everett was born on May 24, 1940, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of Luther Curtis and Lucille (Runion) Penland. He married Joyce Winneshiek on January 16, 1961, in Portage, Wisconsin. Everett enlisted in the United States Army in 1958 where he worked on missiles and guided missile systems in Army Air Defense Command. During his Cold War Service, Everett was stationed in various places including, California, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Texas, Indiana, and Germany. He retired with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer IV in 1978. After his retirement he worked as an electrician for SoilTest in Baraboo as well as running Everett's Small Engine Repair, fixing anything with a small engine and televisions. Everett enjoyed time at home, feeding and watching the birds, gardening, westerns, classic country music, collecting coins, shooting pool on a league, and hunting, until he just got too cold spending time in a tree stand waiting for the elusive deer. Now they trot through his yard year-round sharing his garden.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Winneshiek) Penland of Dekorra Township; his Children: Curtis (Lynn) Penland, Jr., Mauston, Debra (Donald) Morgan, Poynette, Deanna (Norm Westphal) Penland, Poynette, Michael (Roxanne) Penland, Poynette, and Joseph (Renae) Penland, Pardeeville; Grandchildren: Jason Beals and Aaron Kelley; Bradley (Marci Peloquin) Morgan and Christopher Morgan; Tashina Penland; Dakota (Alyssa) Penland, Raven Penland, Jade Penland, Dreyden Penland, Lydia Penland, Jerrod Penland and Lily Penland; Cayden Penland and Colten Penland; grand daughter-in-law Danille Morgan; Great Grandchildren: Nathan Peloquin, Issac Morgan, Eli Morgan, Sophie Morgan, Lucas Morgan, Jaxon Williams and Sylas Penland; brother, Dwight (Sharon Knight) Penland, Oklahoma, sister-in-law, Sandy (Bailey) Penland, Poynette, brothers-in-law, Edward (Phyllis BigSoldier) Winneshiek, Baraboo, and Anthony (Connie) Winneshiek, Wisconsin Dells; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Patricia Ellen Penland, grandson, Jacob Morgan, his parents, Luther Curtis and Lucille (Runion) Penland, sisters, Judith (Donovan) Eichorst, and Carolyn (Larry) Mullins, brother, Bruce Penland, father and mother-in-law, Willis and Eureka (Decorah) Winneshiek, brother-in-law, Donovan Eichorst, and sister-in-law, Ida (Winneshiek) (Armand) Whitebear.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poynette Blessings in a Backpack because no child should ever go hungry.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.