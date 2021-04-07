June 27, 1943 - March 27, 2021
LODI, WI - Judith A. Steinbach, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Sauk Prairie Hospital. She was born on June 27, 1943, in Chili, Wis., the daughter of the late Christian Stendel and Frances (Kraus) Sternitzky. On Oct. 11, 1974, she married Vernon Steinbach.
Judy was employed with Kwik Trip in Lodi until her retirements after 25 years of service. She loved to converse with people.
She had a variety of interests including watching the wildlife outside her home, growing roses and other flowers and keeping her mind sharp completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles but enjoyed most spending time with her family and reading her bible.
Judy is survived by three daughters, Debi Donovan, Lois (Scott) Paepke, and Julie (John) Shockley; two sons, Phillip (Tatyana) Steinbach, and Jonathan (Patty Hawkins) Steinbach; 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; three sisters, Anita, Delores, and Georgia-Jean; her brother, Gary and other relatives and many friends.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held from 1 pm until 5 pm on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the home of her son Jonathan, W9646 Richards Rd., Lodi. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
