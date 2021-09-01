April 22, 1944 - August 25, 2021
LODI, WI - LODI - Cynthia M. Reefe, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on April 22, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Walter and Antoinette (Surufka) Sowa.
Cynthia graduated from Chicago Maria High School and then earned her degree at Moser Secretarial College. She married Jerry Reefe on 2/2/1963 at St. Rita's Catholic Church, Chicago Illinois. Cynthia worked as a Legal Assistant for Boardman and Clark before retiring. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and sang in the church choir. Cynthia enjoyed singing at area nursing homes, performing in Portage Area Community Theatre, and the Chicago Civic Opera House, but enjoyed most spending time with her family.
Cynthia is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry; her daughter, Cathleen (Kenneth) Treinen; her two sons, Gerald (Tammy) Reefe Jr. and Michael (Jennifer) Reefe; her six grandchildren, Katlyn Treinen, Michael Treinen, Connor Reefe, Alainna Reefe, Madisyn Reefe, and Sam Reefe; and her great-grandchild, Peyton Cynthia Reefe. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Ronald Sowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patricks Church, 521 Fair St, Lodi, at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
The family would like to thank all the Doctors and Nurses for caring for Cynthia, especially Kelly and Sara.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations that you may wish to offer, to Leader Dogs for The Blind at 1039 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307-3115 or www.leaderdog.org
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
