October 12, 1937 - January 7, 2021
Dane, WI - Marian J. Meier peacefully departed this life on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her home in Dane, Wisconsin. Marian, daughter of the late Charles Campbell Funk and Lena (Keller), was born October 12, 1937. She grew up in Lone Rock, Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to Kenneth J. Meier on March 9, 1985. When Marian and Kenneth married, she gave him an instant family that included Marian's children, Teresa (Frank) Schoenbeck, James (Joan) Lord, and Terri (Leroy) Wipperfurth. They were also blessed with nine grandchildren, Ian (Nichole), Lucas (Jennifer), Christina (Joseph), Cassandra (Nick), Katie (Tyler), Jessica, Richard (Rachel), Pamella (Jeremy), Nicolas and ten great grandchildren with another expected by the end of the month. Marian is also survived by her siblings Patricia (Ronald) Alt, Charles (Helen) Funk, Kathleen Lins, Cheryl (Ronald) Statz, and Doris Mernack.
Marian had many talents. She was an excellent seamstress. She especially enjoyed sewing clothing for her children and grandchildren which included coats and matching hats for the Lord granddaughters, for many years a new cocktail dress for Teresa, and one of her last projects was making a baptismal gown from Terri's wedding dress. She refinished furniture for herself, family members, and friends. Not to mention, we are pretty sure she could outcook most people.Marian was preceded in death by her infant son, Richard Joseph, her parents and her brother Dale. A private service is planned. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/MarianMeier or mailed to:
St. Jude Gift Funds
Marian Meier Memorial # 6899065
PO Box 1000, Dept 142
Memphis, TN 38148-0142
A special thank you to our Aunt Cheryl for being Mom's best friend and our guardian angel.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
