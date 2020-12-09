September 23, 1932 - December 2, 2020
Merrill, WI - Marlene Curtis, age 88, of Merrill passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill under the care of her family, the nursing home staff, and hospice care.
Marlene was born September 23, 1932 in Poynette, Wisconsin daughter of the late Theodore and Evelyn (Bennett) Thompson. She married Elbridge 'Al' Curtis on April 23, 1953 in Poynette. He survives. The family moved to Merrill in 1957 when Al began teaching with the Merrill Area Public School system. Marlene was a stay at home mom, helping raise her two sons, and being a loving companion to Al. They enjoyed traveling to Alaska twice and touring the western states. They also enjoyed spending numerous summers in their camper in the Washburn area along Lake Superior. Marlene loved babysitting her grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting antiques, and there was always the rummage sale to attend.
Marlene is survived by her husband Elbridge 'Al' Curtis of Merrill, her two sons, Dennis Curtis of Merrill and Doug Curtis of Gleason; two grandchildren, Andrew Curtis of Medford and Sarah Matthias of Merrill; four great grandchildren, Skyler, Isabell, Mackenzie, and Brady; three sisters, June (Larry) Colstad of Poynette, Jean (Bill) Zier and Frances Chapman both of Portage; and one brother, 'Red' (Barbara) Thompson of Deforest. Besides her parents, Marlene is preceded in death by two siblings, Patricia and James.
The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. The Rev. Jess Wakefield will officiate. Visitation will begin at 12 Noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICED AT THE FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held at 12Noon on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Rocky Run Cemetery, Rio, Wisconsin again with Rev. Wakefield officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.
The Curtis Family wishes to thank the staff at Pine Crest Nursing Home for the compassionate care given to Marlene, and they would also like to thank the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home for their assistance.
