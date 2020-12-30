Marie Evelyn (Thayer) Pribbenow

September 21, 1926 - December 22, 2020
PORTAGE, WI - POYNETTE/PORTAGE - Marie E. Pribbenow, nee Thayer, age 94, of Poynette, passed away peacefully at Our House Senior Living in Portage on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Marie was born on September 21, 1926, in Portage, the daughter of Ervin and Mary (Moungey) Thayer. She married William Pribbenow. Marie worked for Del Monte. She was a member of the Poynette United Methodist Church. Marie enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading the paper, socially meeting with friends at Clarks (Cozy Café), keeping in touch with grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she loved being an Honorary Fireman of the Poynette Fire Department.
She is survived by her daughter, Terrie (Gary) Kurtz of Lodi; sisters, Celia Thayer Forsty of Kewaunee, Kathy (Denny) Roseleip of Portage; grandchildren, Christopher W. (Jesse Habish) Kurtz of Cross Plains; Christina M. (Brian) Lewison of Abbotsford, Crystal L. (Garrett) Kurtz Glenn of Lodi; great-grandchildren, Alexander Kurtz, Emma Kurtz, Zachary Nonn, Marlin Pogodginski, Bridgett Pogodginski, Margo Lynn Pogodginski, Zion Kurtz, McKinley Kurtz; nieces and nephews, Barbara (Bobbie) Dunn Shore of Madison, Rosanne (Deon) Dunn Burgard of Pardeeville, Rick (Sheila Voss) Dunn of Madison/DeForest, Lani (Bill) Forsty Swanson of Kewaunee; close friends, Hubert/Joan/Albert, friends from (Clarks) Cozy Café and many more friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William (BJ) Pribbenow in 1976; sister, Elaine (Jack) Dunn; brother-in-law, Marvin Forsty; nephew, Dennis Roseleip and Tammy Forsty Pobjoy.
A family service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poynette Fire Department or Agrace Hospice.
The family would like to thank the staff at Our House in Portage and Agrace Hospice (especially Nurse Kelly) for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette is assisting the family.
