LODI, WI - Jewell I. Walton, age 89, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
She was born on July 2, 1932, in Monroe, Wis., the daughter of Frederick and Irene (Schneider) Steuri.
Jewell married Arnold Walton on June 7, 1952, he preceded her in death in 2010.
Jewell was employed with Springs Industries until her retirement.
Jewell was a very active member of New Life Christian Church and the Lodi Ladies Auxiliary. She had a variety of interests including reading books, doing puzzles and collecting frog items. Jewell also enjoyed attending many local activities with her husband but loved most spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Penny (Rod) Masoumi; four sons, Fritz, Jamie, John (Wendy), and Tony (Tracy); 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Arnold, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Steuri; her sister, Fredrica Steuri; and her daughter-in-law, Lil Walton.
Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, with the Rev. Mitch Falk presiding. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, Wis. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Life Christian Church, 310 Millston Ave, Lodi WI 53555.