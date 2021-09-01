October 3, 1944 - August 24, 2021
POYNETTE, WI - David A. Caldwell, age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was born on October 3, 1944, in Madison, the son of Samuel and Ruth (Steffenhagen) Caldwell.
David married Joyce Wolfgram on August 19, 1967, in Portage. He started his finance career with Thorp Finance Co. and later joined DeForest Morrisonville Bank as Vice President until his retirement.
David served as a board member and past president for the Village of Arlington and was an active member of Arlington Lions Club and volunteered with the Arlington Fire Dept. He had a variety of interests including golf and four wheeling and enjoyed sharing stories embellished with his sense of humor and quick wit.
In addition to his wife, Joyce, David is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Caldwell and Tricia (Craig) Wendt; two grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Wendt; his brother, John Caldwell; his brother-in-law, Gordon (Linda) Wolfgram; his sister-in-law, Nancy Caldwell; and his buddies, Gordy Wolfgram, Scott Nettum, Bill Ditscheit, Gary Loveland, Gary Lipowski, Bruce Hackbart, Al Allbaugh and Ron Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Caldwell.
In honor of David's wishes, there will be no services. Friends and family are invited to stop by the house and pay their respects. The family would like to express a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care of David. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
