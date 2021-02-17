January 21, 2021
Bullhead City, AZ - Barbara Waugh Wyatt passed away on Jan. 21, 2021 in a hospital in Bullhead City, AZ, following a short illness. She was born on March 29, 1939 in Poynette, WI. She was 81 years old.
She graduated from Poynette High School in1957. Following high school, she worked in Madison in an office job. When she was 20 years old, she moved to the Los Angeles, CA area. She settled in North Hollywood where she also worked in an administrative position until her retirement.
She married Earl Wyatt on Oct. 9, 1981 in Las Vegas, NV. In late 1997, they retired and moved from California to Bullhead City, AZ Earl passed away on Jan. 25, 1999.
She is survived by two brothers, Elgin (Carol) of Madison, and Duane (Ann) of Chicago. She is also survived by four nieces, Janelle Webster (Tom) of Lodi, Christie Waugh of Madison, Rebecca Waugh of New York City, and Emilie Waugh of Portland, Maine, and by two nephews, Bruce (LeeAnn) Waugh of Goodhue, MN, and Scott Waugh of Oregon, WI.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
